‘It’s a dream come true’: Meet the new owner of a ‘little gem’ café located in the ‘best street’ in Northampton

Meet the new owner of a ‘little gem’ café located in the ‘best street’ in Northampton.

Dreams Coffee Lounge on St Giles Street has officially reopened its doors after being taken over by 29-year-old Mariola Fuller, a mum-of-two and talented home baker who says the café is her ‘dream come true’.

Mariola said she spotted the café for sale in the Chronicle & Echo earlier earlier this year, which caught her interest.

She said: “We saw the ad in the paper, we put the offer and we got it. I love baking. This is, for me, a dream come true. I’m just really excited to open something. It’s absolutely a great opportunity.”

Lisa Neophitou (left) hands over the keys to new owner Mariola Fuller (right), marking a new chapter for Dreams Coffee Lounge on St Giles Street.

Just two days after opening, Mariola said she had tears in her eyes when she sold her first homemade cake. She said: “I didn’t believe I could do it. So that was amazing.”

Renovation work is still going on inside the café, including a new mural to give the place a fresh new look – but the doors are open, the coffee is on, and the cakes are freshly baked daily.

Mariola described St Giles Street as ‘the best street in town’ and said customers have been ‘really lovely’ and supportive so far.

She said: “I think it's a really good opportunity – as a business opportunity and a life – so I can put my energy and my creativity into something.”

Previously a full-time mum, Mariola now runs the café full time, while her husband Rob manages their recruitment business next door.

The change in ownership follows the departure of long-time owner Lisa Neophitou, who ran Dreams for eight years before deciding to move on to something new. The café was listed for sale at £50,000 back in February.

The menu has already been given an update, with more items to come in July when the refurb is finished. Dreams is currently open Monday to Saturday, and from next month it’ll open seven days a week with longer hours. All staff members have been kept on.

Mariola’s finished by saying: “Just come down. We’re open and we’re baking fresh every day.”

One reviewer has already said: “Really friendly atmosphere under the new ownership. Thanks for a lovely start to our day!”

Other reviewers have described the café as a ‘right little gem’.