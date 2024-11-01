IT consultancy offers free cyber security training to help businesses fight back against cyber-crime

With cyber security breaches and attacks continuing to be a common threat for businesses, IT consultancy 3RS IT Solutions is helping in the fight against cyber-crime by offering free cyber security training.

With a Cyber Security Breaches Survey carried out by the government showing that half of businesses and 32% of charities have reported that they have experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months, the free training aims to educate and arm businesses with the information they need to protect against cyber attacks.

The most common type of breach or attack is phishing. This refers to when individuals are contacted by either email, phone or text by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure them into providing sensitive data such as bank and credit card details, or passwords. Revealing such data can lead to identity theft and/or financial loss.

“We believe that having a reliable and trustworthy IT company is crucial to help ensure the security, efficiency and stability of critical systems, protecting you and your business from cyber threats and data breaches,” comments Leila Souch, marketing director at 3RS IT Solutions.

“With the run up to Christmas often seeing a rise in cyber-crime, we’re offering free cyber security training for all businesses – whether you are a small start-up or a larger business.

“Often cyber criminals will send links and attachments in emails in the hope someone will open these, allowing the criminals to infiltrate a company’s systems. The introduction of AI also means that scams have become even more sophisticated, making it harder for people to spot a potential attack.

“During our 30-minute training sessions, our experienced team will help businesses understand all they need to know about cyber security, what to look out for while helping to make sense of the jargon.”