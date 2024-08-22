Indian takeaway ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be named best in county during family’s 20th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Indian takeaway has been named best in the county at a prestigious awards ceremony, during the family’s 20th anniversary of taking over the business.

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, was recently awarded ‘Northamptonshire Takeaway of the Year’ at England’s Business Awards 2024.

The East Midlands ceremony was hosted at the end of last month, and Kingsthorpe Spice will now compete in the national grand final in November – with the chance of being named ‘England’s Takeaway of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business has been serving authentic Indian cuisine for more than 40 years and is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, was recently awarded ‘Northamptonshire Takeaway of the Year’ at England’s Business Awards 2024.

Owner Mamun Ali, whose family took over the business two decades ago, said: “We are absolutely thrilled. Our team works incredibly hard to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are so grateful for their ongoing support and loyalty.”

One of the judges praised the business for standing out for its consistency, quality and dedication to customer service, and said they were deserving of the award.

Kingsthorpe Spice’s last award win was just half a year ago when they were named best takeaway in the county at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards. They now have three award wins to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been doing this for a long time,” Mamun told the Chronicle & Echo. “It was in 2013 when we were encouraged to start entering awards and we went for it. We are thrilled and delighted with this award.”

The business has been serving authentic Indian cuisine for decades and is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.

Mamun dedicates the win to his loyal customers who voted for the takeaway, which he says “mean a lot”, and they continue to improve the quality for them.

England’s Business Awards even paid an undercover visit to Kingsthorpe Spice to try their food as part of the process – and this contributed to their win.

Having celebrated the 20-year milestone last month, Mamun said: “I’m speechless that 20 years has gone by, time has flown. We are surviving because of our customers supporting us.

“We deliver good quantities of quality and authentic food. We’re trying our best. I’m proud of myself, my family and staff, we have achieved our goal.”