Family-run curry house in busy part of Northampton wins award for 'best takeaway' in the county

Kingsthorpe Spice in Alexandra Terrace was named best takeaway in the county at an awards ceremony

A well-known family-run Northampton curry house has been named the best takeaway in the county at a national awards ceremony.

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, picked up the ‘best takeaway’ award in Northamptonshire at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

The annual event recognises the top curry houses in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

Mamun Ali (right) and his family picking up the award

Almost 500 businesses and individuals from across the country were nominated for prestigious awards this year, which included categories such as best takeaway and best chef.

Kingsthorpe Spice boss Mamun Ali said: “We are so happy. We have been serving this area for a long, long time.

“We are proud to get this award. It’s encouraged us to be even better. We’re really grateful and would like to thank all of our lovely customers who voted for us. We couldn’t get this award without them. We will try to keep being better and better. I’m speechless. It’s brilliant.”

Mr Ali went on to reveal his secret to success.

The Kingsthorpe Spice team

He said: “The secret to success is our hard work and our quantity and quality of food we’re serving in our open kitchen.

“Me and my family have been at this takeaway for 19 years. This takeaway is very old, it started in 1982.

“It’s me, my son, my brother, my wife and my nephew all working here. I’m happy. My heart is full. It means a lot. I’m really proud. My staff and I have worked very hard.”

Customers reacted to the news on Kingsthorpe Spice’s Facebook page.

One customer said: “Congratulations. You truly deserve it, Kingsthorpe Spice!.”

Another said: “So well deserved Mamun Ali and team. Congratulations.”

Another added: “Simply the best. Enough said.”

Around 50 regional and national winners received awards at the ceremony at Mayfair Venue, in Romford, Essex in November.