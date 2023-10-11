The shop has been a stalwart of our high street for decades

As a popular homeware store has sadly left the national high street for good, we are taking a look back at Wilko – or Wilkinson’s – in Northampton, through the years.

The Gold Street and Weston Favell Wilko branches have been present for decades, whereas the Riverside opened more recently. Across the three branches there is plenty to look back on.

From staff taking part in charity events, to re-openings after refurbishments, we have delved into our archives to for retro pictures of the much-loved and greatly missed shop.

Here’s a look back at Wilko stores in Northampton through the years...

Loads of memories of Wilko stores in Northampton to look back on...

Wilkinsons staff taking part in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre pancake race in February 2006. Pictured are: Rob Buckner, Dean McKenzie, Nicola Dingwall and Graham Tranter.

Staff at Wilkos, Gold Street doing a sponsored machine bike ride for NSPCC in June 2007. Pictured cycling is manager Andrea Atkinson.

Gold Street Wilkinsons in 2008.