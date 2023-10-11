News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

In pictures: Looking back at Wilko stores in Northampton through the years as chain closes for good

The shop has been a stalwart of our high street for decades
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST

As a popular homeware store has sadly left the national high street for good, we are taking a look back at Wilko – or Wilkinson’s – in Northampton, through the years.

The Gold Street and Weston Favell Wilko branches have been present for decades, whereas the Riverside opened more recently. Across the three branches there is plenty to look back on.

From staff taking part in charity events, to re-openings after refurbishments, we have delved into our archives to for retro pictures of the much-loved and greatly missed shop.

Here’s a look back at Wilko stores in Northampton through the years...

Loads of memories of Wilko stores in Northampton to look back on...

1. Looking back at Wilko in Northampton through the years

Loads of memories of Wilko stores in Northampton to look back on... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Wilkinsons staff taking part in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre pancake race in February 2006. Pictured are: Rob Buckner, Dean McKenzie, Nicola Dingwall and Graham Tranter.

2. Looking back at Wilko in Northampton through the years

Wilkinsons staff taking part in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre pancake race in February 2006. Pictured are: Rob Buckner, Dean McKenzie, Nicola Dingwall and Graham Tranter. Photo: James Corbett

Photo Sales
Staff at Wilkos, Gold Street doing a sponsored machine bike ride for NSPCC in June 2007. Pictured cycling is manager Andrea Atkinson.

3. Looking back at Wilko in Northampton through the years

Staff at Wilkos, Gold Street doing a sponsored machine bike ride for NSPCC in June 2007. Pictured cycling is manager Andrea Atkinson. Photo: Tracey Chambers

Photo Sales
Gold Street Wilkinsons in 2008.

4. Looking back at Wilko in Northampton through the years

Gold Street Wilkinsons in 2008. Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WilkoNorthampton