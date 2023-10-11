In pictures: Looking back at Wilko stores in Northampton through the years as chain closes for good
As a popular homeware store has sadly left the national high street for good, we are taking a look back at Wilko – or Wilkinson’s – in Northampton, through the years.
The Gold Street and Weston Favell Wilko branches have been present for decades, whereas the Riverside opened more recently. Across the three branches there is plenty to look back on.
From staff taking part in charity events, to re-openings after refurbishments, we have delved into our archives to for retro pictures of the much-loved and greatly missed shop.
Here’s a look back at Wilko stores in Northampton through the years...