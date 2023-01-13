In pictures: Looking back at popular Northampton pub after it was forced to close down

From awards to charity challenges, the pub has done a lot in its six years

For years St Giles Ale House has been a big part of a Northampton street that champions independent businesses.

However, earlier this week, owner Terry Steers, announced the permanent closure of the pub after energy costs increased by 400 percent.

The owner posted a heartfelt goodbye to “everyone who has supported us over the last six years” but explained the business could not survive the increase in costs.

Following the announcement on Monday, January 9, many customers took to social media to send well wishes to Terry and share their fond memories of the traditional real ale pub.

One commenter said: “A real tragedy this. A fabulous boozer, a fabulous team. And this is not just a great pub gone, but a sanctuary from the madness that surrounds us. Sad, sad loss.”

Another added: “Such a shame, You did so well to get through Covid, but the current price rise madness is going to catch out a lot of people. The Ale House is a great loss to the town.”

Another said: “Great beer and always interesting customers made St Giles Ale House the best bar in town. Will be sadly missed.”

To mark the sad loss felt by the town, we have looked in our archives for photos of St Giles Ale House and times the pub and its owners have appeared in the paper over the years, since it opened in 2016.

Below are the pictures from St Giles Ale House over its six years of business.

Before the pub opened in 2016. At the time, owners said they wanted to take pubs back 60 years, with no televisions and a rotating selection of six real ales and six traditional ciders.

Early in 2019, the pub reopened after a two-week remodel as Terry formed a new business after parting ways with his former business partner.

In March 2019, St Giles Ale House beat off competition from watering holes across the county to be names CAMRA's Pub of the year Northamptonshire 2019 winner. At the time, Terry said: "It feels amazing to win the award. I've been in the industry for 17 years learning about real ale and how to keep it at its best for the real ale drinkers of Northampton. To say I keep it the best in the whole county, I'm very humble."

Later on in 2019, Terry spoke to Chronicle & Echo about rising parking charges on St Giles Street. He called for more businesses to join a march on One Angel Square.