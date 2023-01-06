In pictures: Looking back at iconic Northampton hair salon after premanent closure announced

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of love on social media from customers over the years

For more than 40 years, Hensmans Salon has stood in Abington Square as a proud part of the town.

However, the iconic salon shut its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve 2022.

The owners say the decision comes after tackling “an ever-changing economic climate” and that they have now reached an “unavoidable impasse”.

After the announcement was made, there was an outpouring of love from customers on social media saying how much they will miss the salon, which was also known as a big supporter of Strictly Northampton.

One commenter said: “John Hensman cut my hair 40 years ago regularly! A great stylist such a shame it’s come to an end!”

Another added: “One of the big names in the town for many years, bringing through some great stylists along the way. A great service to the industry. My thoughts are with the Hensmans and the team.”

Another said: “Sad news. Very professional salon and excellent friendly staff.”

Dozens of former employees also took to social media to share their sadness at the news and thank the owners for “excellent training” and more.

To mark the sad end of a very well-know Northampton business, we have delved into our archives to find pictures taken at Hensmans over the years when the salon featured in the paper and pictures of its owners.

Below are the pictures of Northampton’s Hensmans through the years.

1. Looking back at Hensmans through the years The winner of a makeover competition has her hair styled by Steve Robinson at Hensmans Salon in 2010. Photo: David Langfield Photo Sales

2. Looking back at Hensmans through the years Hensmans team (left to right) Julie and John Hensman, Gemma Suiter at The Image Magazine Ball at Highgate House in 2010. Photo: Kelly Cooper Photo Sales

3. Looking back at Hensmans through the years The Big Hair Do event at Hensmans Salon in 2016. Hensmans Salon invited guests to enjoy some fizz, eat some nibbles and have their hair styled. The event helped raise money for charity by holding a prize raffle. Photo: Kelly Cooper Photo Sales

4. Looking back at Hensmans through the years The Big Hair Do event at Hensmans Salon in 2016. Hensmans Salon invited guests to enjoy some fizz, eat some nibbles and have their hair styled. The event helped raise money for charity by holding a prize raffle. Photo: Kelly Cooper Photo Sales