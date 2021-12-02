In pictures: Look inside new specialist beauty salon in Northampton town centre

A new, specialist beauty salon has opened in Northampton town centre.

CI Aesthetics opened in Bridge Street - at the former Crop Shop barbers - on Monday, November 22.

The salon aims to offer a huge range of treatments all in one place, including anti-wrinkle injections, facials, mesotherapy, bio revitalisation, fat dissolving, micro needling, brazilian bum lifts, HD brows, PDO threads, chemical peels, laser hair removal, semi permanent makeup, dermal filler, laser lipo, tattoo removal, dermaplaning, laser skin resurfacing and vitamin injections.

The business is owned by Danielle Lesley who employs three other specialised beauty technicians in Charlotte Warwick, Victoria Slater and Nadya Naseem, who have all been part of the industry for a number of years and are all from Northampton.

Danielle says she hopes her business can bring the street 'back to life'.

Take a look around the new salon in the pictures below.

1. CI Aesthetics Left to right: Charlotte Warwick, Danielle Leslie, Debbie Phillips and Nadya Naseem. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. CI Aesthetics A new, specialist beauty salon has opened in Bridge Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. CI Aesthetics A new, specialist beauty salon has opened in Bridge Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. CI Aesthetics A new, specialist beauty salon has opened in Bridge Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales