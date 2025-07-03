In pictures: Flooded Northampton Starbucks finally reopens as regular customers flock back

Starbucks in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe reopened at 9am on Monday June 30 – and regular customers flocked back to their favourite spot.

In September last year, the coffee shop had to close after heavy rainfall caused the roof to cave in.

Following major refurbishments and a completely new roof, the go-ahead was given to reopen.

Six of the eight members of staff returned as the venue reopened, and two new members joined, as a grand reopening took place.

Speaking about the reopening, manager Eleanor Leather, said: “It was an amazing day! We were busy from the moment the opened and it was great to see so many of our regular customers return. The team are excited to be back in their home store and have made so many connections with new customers.”

Take a look at the pictures below of the newly reopened Starbucks in Kingsthorpe.

