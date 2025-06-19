"It’s been a very long time coming": Popular Northampton coffee shop set to REOPEN nine months after roof collapse

A reopening date has been revealed for a popular international coffee chain in a busy part of Northampton, which closed after its roof caved in following heavy rainfall.

The Starbucks on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe is finally set to reopen after being closed for nearly nine months following severe damage to its roof last September.

Heavy rainfall caused the roof to nearly cave in, forcing firefighters to evacuate staff and customers for safety.

The store was expected to be closed for just a few weeks to carry out repairs, but it remained shut much longer, with scaffolding only going up in April 2025.

The store’s manager, Ellie Leather, has now revealed the site is reopening on Monday, June 30 at 9am.

Speaking about the closure, the 27-year-old manager said: “It was quite stressful. We were basically all off work for three months, didn’t really know what was going on, what was happening. And then a lot of people got off with redundancy, took redundancy with the promise of being brought back when the store opens. So it’s quite a nice little story in the end.

“It’s been a very long time coming. People have actually got new jobs and then chosen to come back to us, which I think is really great.”

She added: “We have eight staff in total. Six of us are returning, and we’ve got two new people joining.”

The store's roof caved in after heavy rainfall in September.

In terms of repairs to the store, Ellie said: “They’ve replaced all the roof. They had to take out all the electrics of the whole store, remove all the air con units, strip the store bare and then just rebuild the roof from scratch. So if it rains again next time, we should be fine. We should be all good this time.”

Ellie, who is registered blind, said the closing of the store has helped her personal growth. She said: “I’ve been managing while supporting two other stores nearby, and being visually impaired has really pushed me out of my comfort zone. But we’ve all handled it well, and we’re all just excited to open the doors again.”

Looking ahead, Ellie is planning to team up with the Royal National Institute for the Blind to host charity events each month.

Starbucks originally opened at this site in 2022 after taking over the old Carphone Warehouse location, and this reopening marks a fresh start for the store and the local community.