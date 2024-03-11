Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here's what the closed down Wilko store in Northampton town centre is reopening as.

Wilko in Gold Street sadly closed its shutters for the final time in September after the company went into administration in August, leaving a massive hole in one of the town’s busiest streets.

However, the site is now set to be brought back to life after six months of being boarded up.

The former Wilko store in Gold Street is reopening as a East Asia Supermarket

The site is currently being converted into an East Asian Supermarket, which is expected to open at the end of the month (March).

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, the supermarket owner said: "It’s going to be an Asian oriental supermarket. We do like all east Asian stock. We’re expecting to open on March 27. We’re just waiting on the freezers to come.

"This store we like it because of the floor space, the population, and the different culture of people. That’s why we picked here. The size is very important for us. It used to be Wilko here so we didn’t need to do much with it. We’ve just changed it a little bit.

"We’ve run this business for a long time. We’ve been doing this for almost 10 years now. We have a store in Plymouth and one in Farnborough. We have been looking for something up north for quite a long time.

"This is very different to a normal supermarket. Whatever people are looking for they’ll find here.