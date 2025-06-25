I went to the 100 year celebration of a much-loved bakery and we should be proud to have businesses like this at the centre of our community.

Duston Village Bakery prides itself on being a community hub and marked its impressive centenary milestone by inviting everyone along to the bakery on June 8.

The business was once known as Faulkner’s and the building was bought from the Amos family by the Faulkner family for just £15 back in 1925.

It was taken over by Jenni Smith in January 2012, who believes that prior to the building’s use as a bakery it was the village butchers.

Jenni has worked at the bakery for around 35 years, and began as a Saturday girl before working her way up to owning the business more than two decades later.

When she took over the bakery, Jenni’s two main aims were to do the best she could and to make people proud of Duston.

The community turned out in full force for the celebration at the start of the month, with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy.

From captivating Morris dancing, 1940s singers and face painting, to local traders and stalls, a Pimms and prosecco bar and a raffle, this event was not to be missed.

Having arrived at Duston Village Bakery only shortly after the 11am start time, it was heartwarming to see that tens of members of the community had shown up in support of Jenni and the team from the beginning.

It was immediately bustling with people and it was clear to see that the business is an integral part of the town that the community wanted to celebrate. Everyone had smiles on their faces.

There were a diverse variety of stallholders in attendance, including sweet business FlossBox founded by George Mullen. The sweet shop remains a loyal supporter of Duston Village Bakery, with its continued involvement in the arrangement of its monthly markets.

Evermore Permanent Jewellery, founded by Jackie and Phil Firestone, was also in attendance. This pair remain loyal to Duston Village Bakery, having got married there at the start of this year.

Duston Village Bakery and Evermore Permanent Jewellery now also collaborate on prosecco and permanent jewellery afternoon teas at the popular venue.

Not only does Jenni and her team create delicious goodies for everyone to enjoy, but residents know they can rely on the business to be by their side during the good and the bad.

The pandemic was living proof of that, when Jenni supported the elderly residents of Duston in particular. It was only then that the business owner realised the difference they continue to make.

Hundreds of people visited Duston Village Bakery’s centenary celebration over the course of June 8, which is testament to the team’s hard work, dedication and the welcoming atmosphere they create.

Jenni continues to reap the rewards of the commitment she has shown over the past 35 years, but particularly since she took over the business 13 years ago.

For more information on Duston Village Bakery, visit the business’ Facebook page here.