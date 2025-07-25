Amazing start for wellness centre offering pilates, yoga and sauna as it is more than halfway to full capacity

It has been an amazing start for a wellness centre at the heart of Northampton town centre, as it is more than halfway to being at its full capacity of members.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened to the public in St Giles’ Street in January.

The team is dedicated to supporting their visitors’ health, fitness and wellbeing with their state-of-the-art and boutique facility, which offers personal training classes, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also house a rejuvenating infrared sauna to help visitors relax, recover and recharge, and have a holistic approach to ensure everything is available under one roof.

360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened to the public in St Giles’ Street in January.

This is the second business opening for the trio, following the success of St Giles Physiotherapy in York Road since July 2023.

Their goal for 360° Wellness Group was to have a meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of their community, with tailored support and intimate class sizes.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo seven months on from opening, Kamil said: “It’s been very good and we’re pleased with where we are today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most rewarding thing is seeing people come to the gym who haven’t been to one in their lives. Seeing their progress is very rewarding for me personally and the team.”

The team is dedicated to supporting their visitors’ health, fitness and wellbeing with their state-of-the-art and boutique facility, which offers personal training classes, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.

The aim for 360° Wellness Group is to reach its full capacity of 100 members and with 60 currently on the books, it has been a great start for the new business.

When asked about the positive feedback they have received, Kamil said: “The number one thing is that they don’t feel intimidated in any of the studios with our small class sizes. Personalised attention and intimacy is best for them.”

Kamil also believes this is what sets 360° Wellness Group apart from others offering similar services across Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one else in town offers group classes with only five to six people,” said the co-founder. “Physiotherapists also work with us and lead some classes. We consider all aspects of health, with a 3D body scan at the start of their journeys to track progress.”

Kamil’s proudest achievement since the launch of the business is their client retention rate. Back in January they had an introductory offer to join for a month for around half price – and 90 percent of those who tried it out still attend now.

“We have one gentleman who is 60 and this is the first gym he has ever joined,” said Kamil. “He now comes along three times a week.”

The business still offers pay as you go for a session, blocks of 10 that can be used at any time across 12 months, and memberships to go along to as many classes every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For around the next four-to-five weeks, 360° Wellness Group has a summer offer of seven-day passes for just £29. Attendees can try unlimited sessions for a week and decide if it is something they want to continue with.

Looking to the future of the business, Kamil shared their plans to introduce ice baths and launch abroad retreats in 2026 – which will be two exciting developments.

For more information on 360° Wellness Group, visit the business’ website here.