‘I visited an independent Northampton business for permanent welded jewellery – is it worth the hype?’

I visited an independent Northampton business for permanent welded jewellery, and here are my thoughts on the trend that is gradually taking the country by storm.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Firestone launched Evermore Permanent Jewellery in September last year and after tying the knot at Duston Village Bakery in January, her husband Phil joined the venture.

Jackie was already selling stainless steel jewellery ahead of setting up the business, and Phil was a qualified welder in the US before he made the move to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair saw the potential in combining their two passions, as permanent welded jewellery is proving very popular in the US and is starting to draw the same attention here in the UK.

The business offers more than 50 different chains and 60 charms, which customers can pick and choose from.

The business offers more than 50 different chains and 60 charms, which customers can pick and choose from.

The bespoke and personalised creation is then microwelded onto the individual, and this can be done with bracelets, anklets, rings, necklaces, and hand and belly chains.

Evermore Permanent Jewellery is currently run from the couple’s home in Duston and for group appointments of five or more, they are happy to travel as far as needed to meet the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I first came across Evermore Permanent Jewellery when I was made aware of Jackie and Phil’s wedding at Duston Village Bakery by business owner Jenni Smith.

Jackie Firestone launched Evermore Permanent Jewellery in September last year and after tying the knot at Duston Village Bakery in January, her husband Phil joined the venture.

The couple openly shared their unique and romantic story with us, and how their relationship blossomed from partners to business owners.

Though I had heard of permanent welded jewellery being offered by mainstream and national brands, it is never something I had considered having myself. That was until my family first met Jackie and Phil at Duston Village Bakery’s 100 year celebration in June.

With all of their gold fill, stainless steel and silver chains and accompanying charms laid out, it soon became clear that they offer something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My mum opted to have a dainty silver and blue bracelet done while we were there, but I decided to wait and think about it before having a piece of jewellery permanently attached to me.

The pair saw the potential in combining their two passions, as permanent welded jewellery is proving very popular in the US and is starting to draw the same attention here in the UK.

Over the weeks to follow, I kept admiring my mum’s bracelet and it was not long before I decided it was my turn. Less than 48 hours after I decided I wanted a bracelet and messaging Jackie for an appointment, it was on my wrist.

As well as attending a variety of events, Jackie and Phil invite customers into their home in Duston for private appointments.

They have a lovely set up with everything neatly laid like at events, and give you plenty of time to look at all the options before making a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I opted for a dainty silver chain to ease myself in, but I already know I’ll be returning to Jackie and Phil to add another chain with pops of colour in the future.

The pair are amazing at what they do and with such reasonable prices compared to the big-name brands offering similar services, it is a no-brainer to support local.

It is such a unique offering that the business is fully mobile and offers their service in many different ways – which also includes prosecco and permanent jewellery afternoon teas in collaboration with Duston Village Bakery.

Jackie and Phil are a genuine and lovely couple who have turned their passions into a shared business venture, and there needs to be greater awareness of their speedy home appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was skeptical about how much I would feel the bracelet on my skin and not having the option to take it off, but it has not bothered me in the slightest. I would highly recommend supporting this independent business for all your permanent jewellery needs.

For more information on Evermore Permanent Jewellery, visit the business’ Facebook page here.