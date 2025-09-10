I attended the opening of a booming business at a popular shopping centre – here’s what I thought

I attended the opening of a booming business at a popular shopping centre in Northampton, and here is what I thought.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pottery painting business Potz Ceramic Studio tripled its income over the past three years in its former historic location, before making the move to Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Having shut its studio at Billing Garden Village at the start of last week, the business remains a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities in its new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After nearly two decades in Billing, the team has entered a new era with a fresh space, more tables, and innovative events and activities – and Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Robinson joined the team for the grand reveal.

Pottery painting business Potz Ceramic Studio tripled its income over the past three years in its former historic location, before making the move to Weston Favell Shopping Centre. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The business prides itself on offering a calm environment to get creative and try something new at an affordable price, as well as their growing range of items to paint – including lanterns, vases, plates, mugs, figurines and unusual retro designs.

Having to close for three days last December due to flooding made business director Ronald Gunn realise that they needed to move the studio and, with around 8,000 visitors per month, Weston Favell Shopping Centre was the ideal place for growth.

A five-year lease was signed at the start of June and the business is now located in the former premises of Silhouette Youth Theatre, which is upstairs nearby to Boots Pharmacy and Card Factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having attended the opening of Potz Ceramic Studio alongside photographer Kirsty Edmonds, whose joyous pictures have been published here, it confirmed my belief that this business is a great addition to a thriving shopping centre.

After nearly two decades in Billing, the team has entered a new era with a fresh space, more tables, and innovative events and activities. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Right on time for the ribbon to be cut at 10am on Sunday morning (September 7), a crowd gathered to celebrate Potz Ceramic Studio’s momentous move from Billing after almost two decades.

With family members, friends, excited members of the public and the two former owners of the business in attendance, it was all smiles.

Paralympic champion Ellie proudly cut the ribbon and the crowd could not wait a moment longer to get inside, see what the team had done with the place, and start pottery painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All spots had been filled for the first two-hour slot of the day and a mixture of groups made the most of the new addition. This included a child’s birthday party, families and adult friendship groups, with everyone enjoying the offering no matter their age, gender or ability.

The business prides itself on offering a calm environment to get creative and try something new at an affordable price, as well as their growing range of items to paint. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

You could tell that Ronald was in his element, and his enthusiasm and passion for what he does was clear to see. It is no surprise he failed to retire from the business in years gone by.

The team gave everyone a warm welcome and I was impressed with the variety of pottery available to paint – as there was truly something for everyone no matter who you are and how much you want to spend.

I would highly recommend paying a visit and showing your support to Potz Ceramic Studio, as this business is only adding to the variety at the successful Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

For more information on Potz Ceramic Studio and to secure your space at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, visit the business’ website here.