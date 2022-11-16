Hundreds of residents call for run-down Northampton pub to be brought back to life after being closed for 13 years

Hundreds of residents would like to see action taken over a run-down Northampton pub, which has been closed for 13 years and counting.

Kingsthorpe south Conservative councillor Sam Rumens says hundreds of residents in his ward want to see The White Horse pub in Harborough Road regenerated or redeveloped.

The pub has been closed since 2009 and stands vacant and rundown in a prominent part of the town.

The White Horse pub in Harborough Road has been closed since 2009

Cllr Rumens said: "It's been a sad sight ever since it closed (aside from some of the cool art work). It's one of a few buildings/plots around Kingsthorpe that are bringing the area down and I desperately want to see them regenerated or re-developed."

The councillor is calling for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the owners of the pub to find a resolution.

Cllr Rumens said: "I would encourage the owners and council officers to work with vigour in forming a resolution for this and other sites like the Methodist Church, some of the empty/shops in disrepair around Kingsthorpe front and other sites.

"I am very happy to do what I can to help push things forward, and having listened to the views of hundreds of residents, it is clear we all want action.

"I would like to see a systematic approach to 'tarting up' Kingsthorpe - I intend to work even harder moving forward to make this idea a reality."

Stuart Timmiss, WNC's executive director of place, economy and environment, said the council is in talks with the owners of the pub.

Mr Timmiss said: "[WNC] will continue to support them [owners] in bringing any proposed development forward.

"Whilst it is very early days in regard to discussions, any proposals which change the use of the building would be the subject of a planning application and would therefore be consulted on as part of the process."

Local historian Dave Knibb, author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', said the pub's decline is a “crying shame”.

He said: "Although there is no prospect of a pub ever reappearing on the site, it is such a shame that the old building is just being left exposed to the elements until it becomes structurally unsafe and unable to be saved.

"Any future use of the site would be greatly enhanced by incorporating some or all of the historic building, maintaining the link to the sites wonderfully rich past. It's a crying shame watching a part of our history crumbling before our eyes. We should be celebrating our past, not destroying it."

History of the pub

An extract from Dave's book reads: "I don’t know when the White Horse first opened, but it was the most important Inn in Kingsthorpe long before the Cock Hotel first opened in the 1500s. It was nationally famous for its immaculate bowling greens where the Good Shepherd School grounds stand. It was reportedly visited by King Charles I when he was being held in captivity at Holdenby in the early part of 1647, before his eventual trial and execution in 1649. His son, Charles II was restored to the throne in 1660 and, being a bowls fan, also was alleged to have visited it during his reign."