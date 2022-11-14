Take a look back at seven Northampton pubs and their history - including a Royal Family favourite

2. Foresters Arms in Wellingborough Road

Dave said: "You can see part of the pub on the left of the picture, taken during the Great War. Situated on the corner of East Street, the Foresters Arms was the only ‘Victorian’ pub on that stretch of the Wellingborough Road not to survive to the 21st Century. From the Spread Eagle to the Crown & Cushion, the Princess Royal, Gardeners Arms, and Old House At Home have all kept trading on and off for over a century but this one, for some reason didn’t. First mentioned as the Forester back in 1862, it was a major venue for ‘Bird’ shows for over thirty years with many National competitions being held there. One particular landlord, George Brown, was for many years, the driving force behind the shows and his retirement saw the end of its importance for bird breeders. The pub finally shut its doors around 1959 but I couldn’t find a definitive date."

Photo: Dave Knibb