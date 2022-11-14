Take a look back at seven Northampton pubs and their history - including a Royal Family favourite

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's historic stomping grounds, with some still open!
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. The Golden Horse in Southampton Road
Dave said: "The Golden Horse was born in 1902 when it was opened as a purpose built pub for the expanding Far Cotton area, the Black Horse and Golden Horse licences from Bridge Street being given up for this new one. The first four licensees all came from the Frampton family and dominated the first 30 years of its existence and there was a fairly long tenancy by Joe Kerridge, the former Cobblers player who was heavily involved in the Far Cotton Athletics Club, it being based at the pub. The pubs of Far Cotton have disappeared one by one but this one is still going, I’ve been in a couple of times lately, it’s a nice roomy pub and definitely worth a visit."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. Foresters Arms in Wellingborough Road
Dave said: "You can see part of the pub on the left of the picture, taken during the Great War. Situated on the corner of East Street, the Foresters Arms was the only ‘Victorian’ pub on that stretch of the Wellingborough Road not to survive to the 21st Century. From the Spread Eagle to the Crown & Cushion, the Princess Royal, Gardeners Arms, and Old House At Home have all kept trading on and off for over a century but this one, for some reason didn’t. First mentioned as the Forester back in 1862, it was a major venue for ‘Bird’ shows for over thirty years with many National competitions being held there. One particular landlord, George Brown, was for many years, the driving force behind the shows and his retirement saw the end of its importance for bird breeders. The pub finally shut its doors around 1959 but I couldn’t find a definitive date."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Artizan in Artizan Road
Dave said: "In September 1878, a licence was granted to this newly built pub. On June 2, 1899, Charles Frederick Shepherd, the landlord of the Artizan, committed suicide. The Artizan, being a purpose built pub in a new area gave it a large catchment area with little immediate competition which has helped it survive to the present day."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. The Black Lion in St Giles Street
Dave said: "Also known as Wig & Pen. The Black Lion was originally called The Plasterer’s Arms and was a café, changing around 1720. Mr Edward Shadrack Dunkley became the landlord in September 1901. Teddy Dunkley was a ‘Boy’s Own’ hero for Northampton. He was the landlord at the Black Lion for 44 years in total, an incredible amount for any landlord in any age, he died in 1946. The pub became a ‘mecca’ for live bands in the '50s and onwards. The pub has always had a reputation as being ‘haunted’, there have been numerous ‘sightings’ over the years. It’s been rumoured that one ghost is that of Annie Pritchard. She was murdered in 1892 by her lover, Andrew MacRae. It’s now called the Wig & Pen...it’s thriving, and good luck to it."
Photo: Dave Knibb