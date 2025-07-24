Hotel manager switches focus from meals to functions as goal of becoming ‘boutique’ offering remains

A hotel manager has switched her focus from welcoming visitors for meals to functions, as her sights still remain firmly on becoming a “boutique” offering in Northampton.

Rodica Balaci took over The Plough Hotel in Bridge Street at the start of November 2021, and it was bought by its current owner back in 1991.

She previously spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in February to urge the community to look past the hotel’s former negative reputation, as it underwent a refurbishment to turn things around.

Rodica managed a hotel in a different area for 12 years before moving to The Plough, and got the refurbishment rolling almost imminently after her arrival.

This was completed step-by-step over an 18-month period, which concluded two years ago – but Rodica faced a bigger challenge of improving the hotel’s reputation than she thought.

The hotel manager says business has been “much better” for The Plough Hotel in 2025, but admits it has been a struggle to get people from Northampton to visit for food – as hotels are often overlooked when there are so many other options.

Having hired a new chef to improve the food offering, and introducing Sunday lunches to entice locals to visit, Rodica threw as much into it as possible and cannot say she did not try.

The team is now focusing its efforts on functions, such as celebrations, birthdays and weddings. This is something Rodica is confident that hotels can do better.

“We cannot compete with restaurants,” said Rodica. “Our competition is hotels with function rooms.”

Though the hotel is praised for being clean and its central location, Rodica says the nearby empty buildings and “neglected” Bridge Street affects business.

“We cannot move the hotel,” said Rodica, who remains hopeful about how West Northamptonshire Council’s town centre regeneration plans will unfold in years to come. “Until then, we have to try to do the most with what we have.”

The hotel manager believes that the perception of The Plough Hotel is gradually improving, particularly as the space is clean, the team is polite, and guests have everything they need.

Particularly since shifting the focus to functions, Rodica says they do not have to invest in a lot of advertising as they gain business through word of mouth and repeat bookings.

Rodica’s plan from the very beginning was to improve the hotel’s online reviews and ratings, and create a business that fills Northampton’s need for a boutique hotel. This remains the case moving forward.

As outlined in this newspaper’s last story on The Plough Hotel, planning permission has been granted for on-site service apartments – which are on the cards for next year, along with other exciting developments to be shared in the future.

For more information on The Plough Hotel, visit the business’ website here.