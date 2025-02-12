Hotel manager urges Northampton community to look past former negative reputation following refurb

A hotel manager has urged the Northampton community to look past its former negative reputation, as the venue has since undergone a refurbishment to turn things around.

Rodica Balaci took over The Plough Hotel in Bridge Street at the start of November 2021, and it was bought by its current owner back in 1991.

Rodica was the manager at a hotel in a different area for 12 years and wanted a new challenge, for the fear she was going to become “part of the furniture”.

The manager got the refurbishment rolling almost imminently after she arrived at The Plough Hotel and did it step-by-step so she did not have to close the venue.

The Plough Hotel underwent an 18-month refurbishment, which was completed two years ago – but the manager faced a bigger challenge of improving the venue’s reputation than she thought. Photo: Welly Pictures.

After 18 months of making changes, the refurbishment was completed two years ago – but Rodica faced a bigger challenge of improving the hotel’s reputation than she thought.

The renovation included a complete overhaul of the decor, changing all the door locks, hiring a new chef to improve the food offering, and installing CCTV in the guest car park.

Rodica knew there was room for a boutique hotel and the venue is often praised by visitors from outside of Northampton for being clean, its central location and the improved menu.

The manager is finding it more difficult to change the perceptions of those who live in the town, which are tainted by their past experiences.

“We want people to understand that we are not the same as we used to be,” said Rodica, who introduced a Sunday lunch offering to entice locals and encourage them to recommend the establishment to their loved ones.

The hope is to encourage the community to come and enjoy their two for £12.95 lunch deal, afternoon teas, and utilising the function room. Although some functions are being booked, Rodica said it is “not enough”.

“We need people from Northampton to come here and see the hotel,” said Rodica. “We want the locals to understand we are ready for business.”

Following planning permission being granted, service apartments are also being added to the hotel to expand their offering. This project will be starting around summertime and is expected to last 18 months.

For more information on The Plough Hotel, visit the business’ website here.