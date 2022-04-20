Hotel Chocolat and iForce let more than 800,000 sq ft of logistics space in Northampton

Two units in a 1.7 million square foot logistics park in Northampton has been let to iForce and Hotel Chocolat.

UK e-fulfilment carriage management and returns recovery provider, iForce, signed a ten year lease for a 375,915 square foot unit in the Panattoni logistics park and premium British chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, also signed a ten year lease for a 429,107 square foot facility.

These lettings follow that to 4PX Express, the global logistics company, which signed a 15-year lease for a 250,000 square foot facility in November 2021.

Panattoni Park Northampton

Development director at Panattoni, Oliver Bertram, said: “Letting over one million square foot to three different companies in just five months reflects the importance of Northampton as a logistics location and the attraction of the park to occupiers.

“We are experiencing high occupier demand for immediately available logistics space, which justifies our commitment to a major speculative development programme in the UK.”

All three buildings in the second phase were speculatively developed to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC ‘A’ rating.

Northampton sits in the ‘logistics golden triangle’, long regarded as the UK’s most strategically important location for distribution. Located at junction 16 of the M1, Panattoni Park Northampton is 20 miles from the M6 and A14.