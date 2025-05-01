Highly rated pan-Asian restaurant celebrates two years in Northampton – and the manager says it’s ‘still better than Wagamama!’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highly rated pan-Asian restaurant is celebrating its second birthday in Northampton – and the manager says it’s ‘still better than Wagamama!'.

Chi, on the ground floor of Sol Central, is celebrating its second birthday after first opening back in April 2023.

Manager Hong Hy said: “I’m very proud of the two years we’ve been open. A lot of my staff have been there since day one, they’re loyal, and they look after the business well. I’m very chuffed. The success will just continue now.

"People are starting to know we’re here now. Once they’ve been, they love it and that’s it. A lot of it’s been word of mouth. It is all positive. We’re keeping the standards high as well, so it’s all good. We’re still better than Wagamama!"

Chi restaurant has been open on the ground floor of Sol Central for two years now.

On the secret to the restaurant’s growing success, Hong said: “It’s about making things simple. The quality of our food is a set, consistent, high standard. That’s what we do and try to maintain. You can see the reviews, a lot of positives for food and customer service. Some say the dishes are a bit expensive but, nowadays, everything has gone up in price. We try to maintain the best we can and, at the same time, keep the standards and the service. We’re always trying to keep Northampton on the map with what we’re doing.”

The restaurant is described by Hong as an Asian, Oriental tapas-style kind of restaurant. Its menu features a range of “delicious” dishes that showcase the “rich” and “diverse” flavours of Asia, including their signature katsu curry, fluffy bao buns, crispy dirty fries, and savoury gyoza.

Hong said: “Everything is designed to share. Our beef short ribs we cook for 12 hours, a lot of people like that. We have curries: Thai coconut curry, Thai green curry, Thai katsu curry. Whether you're in the mood for something spicy, sweet, or savoury, our menu has something for everyone.”

The restaurant has also recently maintained its five-star hygiene rating. Hong said: “It feels really good. I don’t expect any less from my team. It’s hard to achieve a five-star because you have to get everything correct. All the restaurants I manage, that’s what we do. I manage Rushden Lakes Chi as well. I’ve got good teams of people at both sites.”

The Chi Northampton team

The restaurant has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from nearly 1,000 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been to this restaurant twice and each time I’ve been blown away. Amazing food, seriously amazing and delicious rich, flavourful food. Great atmosphere, nice and relaxing.”

Another said: “I went here with my family. This place is so nice and the staff are so friendly. I love the food here, especially Singapore noodles. This place has 2 hours of free parking so it's very convenient.”

Another added: “Chi Northampton was absolutely a lovely place for us to have lunch. The place is clean and welcoming, the decorations were gorgeous. The staff (Ling) was absolutely fantastic — she ensured she went above and beyond. She recommended some tasty dishes for us to try and I must say they were all delicious. The cocktails were also amazing. I highly recommend Chi.”