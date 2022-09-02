Highly anticipated Daventry restaurants set to finally open next month following delays
Dough&Co and Burger Amour will be opening on October 10
Two highly anticipated Daventry restaurants are set to open on October 10 following delays.
Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development based off North Street, were originally meant to open around Easter time.
However, they have experienced months of delays caused by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.
Chris Sharman, a Suffolk-based restaurateur who owns the pizza and burger chains, said: “What would normally take us 10 days to get up and running has now taken six-and-a-half months.”
The two restaurants will bring something new to Daventry, which promise to provide “authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere”.
Dough&Co, which is mainly situated in East Anglia and some Northern areas such as Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, offers fresh pizza cooked in wood fired ovens.
Burger Amour is a grill, offering a wide selection of grilled meats.
Read More
Both will be available to visit in-person at the Mulberry Place development, and can be ordered online for delivery.
The restaurants will see 50 new staff members hired, and so far around 15 have started – and delivery drivers will be employed two-to-three weeks ahead of the restaurant openings.
Chris said: “I’m sure these jobs will have a very positive impact on Daventry residents as few opportunities present themselves in the area at the moment.”
The restaurants join The Arc Cinema, which opened on March 4 and is home to four screens, state-of-the-art surround sound systems, and luxury recliner seats.