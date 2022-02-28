Take a look inside Daventry's new state-of-the-art cinema ahead of its launch this week

Take a look inside Daventry's spectacular new state-of-the-art cinema ahead of its opening this week.

New manager, Wendy Goldie, is looking forward to rolling out the red carpet for eager film buffs to finally experience the Arc Cinema, which is part of a £12.5m regeneration of Daventry's Mulberry Place.

The cinema kicks off with The Batman, closely followed by Sonic’s latest adventure, Dr Strange, Fantastic Beasts 3 and the long-awaited Top Gun sequel.

It will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

All screens are wheelchair accessible along with subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parent and baby screenings.

A special launch night screening of The Batman takes place on Thursday (March 3).

Winners of the Daventry Express competition to win tickets will be revealed soon.

1. The cinema opens later this week. Pictures55. Photo Sales

2. Luxury seating. Pictures55. Photo Sales

3. Relax and have a drink with friends. Pictures55. Photo Sales

4. Manager Wendy Goldie. Pictures55. Photo Sales