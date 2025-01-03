Hidden gem town centre shopping location hopes market success is the ‘start of something new’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hidden gem shopping location at the heart of Northampton town centre hopes the success of their Christmas market was the “start of something new”.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Market in the Mews’ was a new festive addition to the town last month and was held in Gold Street Mews, which is home to eight independent businesses.

Hosted by the Coconut Paradise Community Café, this two-day event was a celebration of local businesses, festive cheer and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a unique mix of stalls and the organisers hoped it was the perfect opportunity to find handmade gifts in the run up to Christmas – as well as enjoying the variety of festive food and drink on offer.

‘Market in the Mews’ was a new festive addition to the town last month in Gold Street Mews, which is home to independent businesses.

Emily Hasson, a team member at Coconut Paradise which opened in the town centre in April last year, had high hopes that the event would put the hidden gem shopping destination on the map.

“We’re a community-based cafe, all about bringing people together through food, music and events,” Emily previously said. “We thought this was the perfect way to present local businesses that may not usually get a platform.

“We’re right in the centre of town, tucked away, and we have a lovely outdoor area. It’s like stepping into a hidden garden and having that at the heart of the town centre is unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo following Market in the Mews, Emily said it went really well and they received lots of positive feedback from stallholders.

Hosted by the Coconut Paradise Community Café, the two-day event was a celebration of local businesses, festive cheer and community spirit.

“It was hard to tell what the outcome would be but the footfall was really good,” she continued. “I saw the community come together in a way I hadn’t before and people made new friendships.”

Emily enjoyed seeing the Mews buzzing with people, when there is typically only a handful of visitors at a time.

When asked if she believes the event was successful in raising awareness of the Mews, Emily said: “Definitely, the majority of people didn’t know it existed. We hope this is the start of something new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coconut Paradise is making collaboration a priority this year and Emily says business owner Ashley Samuels-Mckenzie has lots planned for the coming months – especially off the back of the market success and the demand for seasonal and themed events.

For more information on Coconut Paradise Cafe, visit the business’ website here.