Here is a list of independent businesses that have opened in Northampton this year

As the new year is upon us, here are the 12 businesses that have opened their doors to customers during 2022.
It may have been a difficult time to set up shop – with the continuing recovery from the pandemic and the rising cost of living – but these businesses have made it their mission to be a positive contribution to the town.
From a renovated portable horsebox cafe situated in Harlestone Firs, to social media sensation Butterwick Bakery taking the town by storm, we have seen newbies across all sectors.
Have you opened an independent business this year in Northampton that is not on this list? Email [email protected]
1. Butterwick Bakery
Social media sensation Butterwick Bakery opened its fifth store in St Giles’ Street in September, to add to the pre-existing Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough and Wellingborough bakeries. After selling out more than 800 bakes and having constant queues outside during the opening day, this has been a great addition to the town centre.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. The Beauty Box
The Beauty Box salon opened its doors in July and hoped to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free treatments across the town. Located in Quarry Road, Duston, it did not take long before a new member of staff had to be hired in October to meet the demand of customers.
Photo: The Beauty Box
3. Not Another Jungle
A rare plant shop opened in mid-April in George Row, in what was formerly an office space. It was transformed into a beautiful home for greenery, where people can spend time, buy, and learn about rare plants. Since the opening, owner Tony has continued to educate visitors on buying the correct plant for their needs and how to look after it properly.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. The Paddock Pantry
The Paddock Pantry, a cafe which operates out of a portable renovated horsebox, started its venture at the end of July. Business owner Jordan wanted to contribute to the town’s community in a positive way, and has spent the second half of the year attending a variety of events and found a permanent home at Harlestone Firs.
Photo: Helen Tisbury Photography