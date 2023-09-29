Here are FIVE major restaurant chains which could open at the former Chiquito site in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the major restaurant chains which could open at the former Chiquito site in a busy part of Northampton.

Mexican restaurant Chiquito, in Sixfields, permanently closed down on Sunday, September 17, according to a member of staff at the site.

A message on the entrance doors reads: “Hola Amigo – due to stock shortages and today being our last day of trading we have had to make the difficult decision to close earlier than planned. We thank you for your custom. Adios.”

The former Chiquito site in Sixfields closed down on Sunday, September 17

The closure comes while the Chiquito and Frankie and Benny’s brands, owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), are currently in the process of being sold to The Big Table Group (TBTG), with a deal expected to be finalised by the end of October 2023, according to TBTG.

The decision to sell the two major brands is part of TRG's plan to focus on its more successful businesses, such as Wagamama, and reduce debt.

For example, TRG is in the process of converting its former Firejacks site in Sixfields into a brand new Wagamama restaurant, which will open on October 16 and create 70 jobs in the area.

So what could the former Chiquito site reopen as under TBTG?

The former Firejacks site in Sixfields is being turned into a Wagamama restaurant

Well, TBTG operates Las Iguanas, Bella Italia, Banana Tree, Café Rouge, and Amalfi.

Las Iguanas is a vibrant and lively restaurant chain known for its Latin American and Mexican-inspired cuisine. It offers a diverse menu featuring dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, and cocktails with a Latin twist.

Bella Italia is an Italian restaurant chain that provides a taste of Italy with a menu featuring classic Italian dishes like pasta, pizza, risotto, and a variety of Mediterranean-inspired options in a cozy and family-friendly atmosphere.

Banana Tree is a restaurant specializing in Southeast Asian cuisine. It offers a fusion of flavors from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing a unique dining experience with dishes like curries, noodles, and exotic flavors.

Café Rouge is a French-inspired restaurant chain that captures the essence of a traditional Parisian bistro. It offers a selection of French classics such as croissants, quiches, crème brûlée, and a variety of French wines.

Amalfi is likely a reference to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, known for its picturesque coastal towns and seafood-focused cuisine. Restaurants with this name may offer dishes influenced by the regional Italian flavors and seafood specialties associated with the Amalfi Coast.

These eateries provide a range of international flavors, from Latin American to Italian, Southeast Asian, French, and Italian coastal cuisine, offering diverse dining experiences for customers, and it is a possibility one of them will open at the former Chiquito.

Chronicle & Echo recently asked its readers what they would like to see open at the site. Many said they would like to see a Nando’s or a Red Hot World Buffet. One reader was even hoping for a ‘Northampton Town Football Club megastore’.