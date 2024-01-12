Help Our Hospitality returns for 2024: ‘We’ve taken a look back, now it’s time to move forward’

Here’s what you can expect of the campaign and the exciting things we’ve got coming this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Help Our Hospitality is back with a new aim for 2024, while continuing to bring you the inside stories from Northampton’s growing and thriving hospitality scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having taken a hiatus over the festive period to reflect on what the campaign can achieve going into 2024, we are back and ready to continue shining a light on the exciting work being done.

Help Our Hospitality is back with a new aim for 2024, while continuing to bring you the inside stories from Northampton’s growing and thriving hospitality scene.

All throughout the campaign – even on day one and the very first story published on March 2, 2023 – we have always referred back to the “perfect storm” that the hospitality industry faces.

With the fallout from the pandemic and Brexit, to the newfound struggle of tackling the rising cost of living, everyone we have spoken to has openly shared how they have overcome the negatives thrown at them in the past.

But now it’s time to look to the future. The Chronicle & Echo and its Help Our Hospitality campaign want 2024 to be the year of positivity for the hospitality industry – filled with change, evolution and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So rather than asking what have we learnt about how Northampton venues have tackled the perfect storm, we’ll be asking what do you want the future of Northampton’s hospitality industry to look like, and how will you be contributing to that?

The coverage from here on in will celebrate what Northampton’s business owners and venues plan to bring to the table – whether that be keeping to the same high quality they have worked hard to reach, or bringing something completely new to the town this year.

And the only way we can do this important work is if you get in touch and share your stories.

We want to hear from you. To share your story or celebrate what others have worked hard to achieve across Northampton, be sure to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting local independents has never been more important. Without the continued support year on year, it will diminish the variety they have worked so hard to offer the community.

Though you may assume the only way you can support the industry is by making a purchase, it goes far beyond that for your favourite businesses.

Every social media like, comment, share and review gets them a step closer to reaching a customer who may be able to support them financially. Never underestimate your ability to make a difference.

Join us next week for our first Help Our Hospitality interview of the year, to kickstart what is set to be a great 2024 for the industry.