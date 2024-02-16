Help Our Hospitality: Owner shares his secrets to running successful fish and chip shop for 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a fish and chip shop, which recently celebrated two decades open in Northampton, has shared the new addition he plans to make to keep business thriving.

Nick Panayis, the owner of Nick’s Plaice in Kingsley Park Terrace, founded the business more than 20 years ago – and reached the milestone in November last year.

Nick's Plaice, in Kingsley Park Terrace, celebrated 20 years open in November last year. Photo: Neil Wrighting.

As a well-established business, which Nick says was helped by being named the best fish and chip shop in the town by this newspaper more than four years ago, a band of loyal customers have stuck by him through “thick and thin”.

He previously said: “We’re a traditional fish and chip shop and you don’t see many these days.

“We make everything fresh and our tartar and curry sauce is made from scratch. We give customers homemade sauce and a wedge of lemon, and it is personal touches that set us apart.”

Nick shared that the months leading up to Christmas last year were positive, but the January and February lull is “always a quiet time” for them.

One of the owner's proudest achievements was being named best fish and chip shop in the town by the Chronicle & Echo more than four years ago.

“But we’re holding our own,” said Nick, who added that he has noticed a change in spending patterns among his regulars – who have now cut down as “things are tight”.

Despite that change, business remains good for Nick’s Plaice and the team was proud to celebrate their latest milestone last year.

Though the business prides itself on being traditional, Nick shared that he is introducing new items to the menu in 2024. This includes a range of desserts.

“We’re going to give it a go,” he said. “We hope to try something different and generate new customers.”

Nick's Plaice will be adding a new range of desserts to the menu in 2024.

Nick’s proudest achievement in 2023 was maintaining a “good level of business”, with a “strong and loyal following”.

They have seen an influx of new customers over the years and hope to encourage more to visit with their new menu items.

In his last Help Our Hospitality interview, Nick shared the soaring prices that the hospitality industry faced – including a rise to £21 from £6.50 for a bag of potatoes.

Thankfully, prices have “steadied” in recent months and the business owner finds this change “very encouraging”.

“Prices haven’t gone up, which is a godsend,” said Nick. “Slowly we are getting the customers back. They’re not spending as much but at least they’re coming through the door.

“Others aren’t as lucky as I am. I have loyal customers that stick with me through thick and thin.”

With new takeaways frequently popping up across the town, Nick says this does affect business as people are “curious and want to try new things”.

He hopes that prices remaining the same and the addition of new menu items will keep Nick’s Plaice thriving.

When asked what he believes is the secret to running a successful hospitality business, Nick concluded by saying: “Good food and service. Keep it simple. I always tell my staff to be extra nice to everybody and treat them all the same way.”