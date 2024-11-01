Head chef at multi-award-winning Indian restaurant and takeaway nominated for regional accolade

The head chef at a multi-award-winning Indian restaurant and takeaway has been nominated for a regional accolade during the business’ 25th anniversary year.

Shamim Chowdhury, from Aramintas in Wellingborough Road, hopes to take home the East Midlands ‘Chef of the Year’ title at the prestigious Asian Curry Awards 2024 – which is also known as the ‘Curry Oscars’.

The head chef, who has worked at the business since its relocation to the town centre, said: “The Asian Curry Awards is one of the most celebrated and prestigious events in the South Asian culinary landscape.

“It is an honour to be shortlisted and recognised against the greats of our industry. A special thank you to all our diners who have helped me along my culinary journey.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner in London on November 17 and these awards celebrate a vast range of Asian and Oriental cuisines – including Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Thai and Turkish, just to name a few.

Aramintas opened as a restaurant around two years ago, after operating as only a takeaway since the business was established in 1999.

The family-run business has been on a journey over the past quarter of a century, having moved from Wootton to the town centre and scooping many awards in the process.

Back in September, loyal customers were invited to Aramintas for a celebratory anniversary dinner to thank them for their continued support.

Restaurant director Shohid Islam previously told the Chronicle & Echo that the team are “immensely proud” to have reached the milestone – and to have continued supporting charities and the community during that time.

The family-run business has been rewarded many times for their hard work, through award nominations and wins over the years.

The restaurant director believes it is their hard work in creating authentic and unique dishes that sets them apart from others. Customers typically praise their service, and the “open, welcoming and friendly” atmosphere they create.

Shamim could add another accolade to the business’ growing collection, as he waits to learn his fate in the chef of the year category in a couple of weeks’ time.

For more information on Aramintas’ authentic Indian dishes, visit the business’ website here.