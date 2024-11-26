Head chef at multi-award-winning Indian restaurant and takeaway named best in the region

The head chef at a multi-award-winning Indian restaurant and takeaway has been named the best in the region during the business’ 25th anniversary year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shamim Chowdhury, from Aramintas in Wellingborough Road, took home the title for the East Midlands at the prestigious Asian Curry Awards 2024 – which is also known as the ‘Curry Oscars’.

The team believes this award win is a reflection of their hard work and commitment over the past quarter of a century, and wanted to thank their loyal customers for their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurant director Shohid Islam said: “It’s a phenomenal achievement. Congratulations to Shamim who is the backbone of our kitchen. Winning at the biggest awards ceremony in the South Eastern landscape is a massive honour.

Shamim Chowdhury, from Aramintas in Wellingborough Road, scooped the top spot for the East Midlands at the prestigious Asian Curry Awards 2024.

“We are extremely grateful to our patrons who have supported us. We’ve seen the level of fierce competition in our industry and to come out on top is a special privilege.”

Shamim is “extremely proud” to be named chef of the year and said they are continually “innovating and learning to offer the best dining experience” possible.

The winners were revealed at a gala dinner in London on November 17, which celebrated a vast range of Asian and Oriental cuisines – including Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Thai and Turkish, just to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aramintas opened as a restaurant around two years ago, after operating as only a takeaway since the business was established in 1999.

The winners were revealed at a gala dinner in London on November 17, which celebrated a vast range of Asian and Oriental cuisines.

The family-run business has been on a journey over the past 25 years, having moved from Wootton to the town centre and scooping many awards in the process.

Back in September, loyal customers were invited to Aramintas for a celebratory anniversary dinner to thank them for their support.

Shohid previously told the Chronicle & Echo that the team are “immensely proud” to have reached the milestone – and to have continued supporting charities and the community during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run business has been rewarded many times for their hard work, through award nominations and wins over the years.

The restaurant director believes it is their hard work in creating authentic and unique dishes that sets them apart from others. Customers typically praise their service, and the “open, welcoming and friendly” atmosphere they create.

For more information on Aramintas’ authentic Indian dishes, visit the business’ website here.