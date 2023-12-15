The move has created six new jobs in the area

Greggs has opened a massive new store today (Friday, December 15) at a busy shopping centre in Northampton.

The popular bakery has closed down its store in Alexandra Terrace in Kingsthorpe and has opened a larger store in the nearby Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, next to Waitrose.

The move has created six new jobs in the area, according to Greggs.

The new Greggs in Kingsthorpe opened today (Friday December 15).

The store opens with a ‘fresh’ new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The shop's opening hours are as follows: Monday to Saturday: 6 am - 7 pm, Sunday: 7:30 am - 5:30 pm.

Shop manager Thomasean Davies said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Northampton, with six new members joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new Christmas menu offerings: the Festive Bake, Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette and all-new vegan-friendly Spicy Vegetable Curry Bake and Christmas Lunch Baguette, a spokesman said.

The old Greggs is now shut.

New additions to the festive hot drink range include the all-new Orange Hot Chocolate and Orange Mocha, which join the returning Mint Hot Chocolate, Mint Mocha and Salted Caramel Latte.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Any further jobs created at the Northampton shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.