Family-run bakery in busy part of Northampton celebrates 'amazing' 113th birthday

A family-run bakery in a busy part of Northampton is celebrating its 113thbirthday next month.

Gardners Bakery, based in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe is set to turn 113 in May.

Owner Helen Gardner and her daughters Amber, 30, Ella, 29, and Leila, 25, are the fifth generation of Gardners to run the bakery.

Helen, Amber, Leila and Ella outside Gardners Bakery

Helen, aged 54, said: “It’s amazing, really, that the same family has continued for this many years. It’s uncommon.

“James Gardner started it off in 1910 with his wife and it’s been passed on from generation to generation.

“We’ve had over a thousand likes on social media celebrating our anniversary, so people liked it! People have been really supportive. Our customers are amazed.

"We’re just pleased, but there’s obviously a lot of pressure to keep it going. We’re proud, and hope that we can keep going.”

The family are the fifth generation of Gardners to run the bakery

Helen went on to reveal her secret to success.

She said: “You have to move with the times. I think that’s how each generation has managed to keep it going: you have to look for the next thing.

“Some of them went through wars, we went through the pandemic. You just have to find whatever works for you. You have to move with the times and be able to adapt."

Asked how she has adapted, Helen said that the site has had to cut their opening hours a little bit due to their electricity bills doubling over night.

"The whole high street needs support, so keep using us! And thank you for supporting us over the last 113 years,” she said.

Many customers sent Gardners Bakery well wishes on their social media sites.

Emma Waterfield said: “I remember having your traffic light biscuits 32 years ago.”

Susan Powell wrote: “That's awesome! Congratulations!”

Doug Clasby commented: “Congratulations. Probably the best bakery in town.”

Wendy Curl added: “Many congratulations. Your cakes are fabulous!”

Gardners responded to all of the social media commetns by saying: “Thank you for all of the love on our last post!”

The Northampton bakery is open from 10am until 3pm in the week and then 10am until 2pm on Saturdays.