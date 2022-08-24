Greencore donates more than 6,400 meals to Northampton charities
The company says it is dedicated to minimising food waste and ensuring that good food gets to the people who need it most
A manufacturer of convenience foods based has partnered with FareShare and Sikh the Community Centre & Youth Club (SCCYC) Northampton and donated 6,405 meals to 115 charities in the wider Northampton area in its most recent drive.
Greencore, based in Moulton Park, made the donation via FareShare. The company says the donated meals, which equates to more than two and a half tonnes of food, underlines its commitment to minimising food waste and ensuring that good food gets to the people who need it most.
The latest donation is part of Greencore’s almost decade-long partnership with FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste, during which time the company has redistributed enough food to provide the equivalent of four million meals, including chilled meals and prepared foods, to nearly 9,500 charities and community groups.
Across the ten-year partnership, FareShare has worked proactively with Greencore’s manufacturing sites to build local relationships to redistribute surplus food to local communities.
Read More
Greencore hopes to expand this across its entire business to get more of its surplus food to people who need it most, rather than letting it go to waste.
Krissy Polo-Tolley sustainability advisor at Greencore said: “We are glad that working in partnership with FareShare has helped so many communities across the UK, providing them food during these difficult times. The redistribution of food surplus is at the top of our values and we are committed to help alleviating food poverty in our local communities”.
Lindsay Boswell chief executive at FareShare added: “We’re so grateful to the commitment and effort from Greencore to help deliver the equivalent of four million meals to the charities and community groups we support. Their impact is testament to this long-standing partnership which has made a huge difference to people in need across the country.”