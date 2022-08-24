Greencore donates more than 6,400 meals to Northampton charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A manufacturer of convenience foods based has partnered with FareShare and Sikh the Community Centre & Youth Club (SCCYC) Northampton and donated 6,405 meals to 115 charities in the wider Northampton area in its most recent drive.

Greencore, based in Moulton Park, made the donation via FareShare. The company says the donated meals, which equates to more than two and a half tonnes of food, underlines its commitment to minimising food waste and ensuring that good food gets to the people who need it most.

The latest donation is part of Greencore’s almost decade-long partnership with FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste, during which time the company has redistributed enough food to provide the equivalent of four million meals, including chilled meals and prepared foods, to nearly 9,500 charities and community groups.

Greencore workers preparing the meals.

Across the ten-year partnership, FareShare has worked proactively with Greencore’s manufacturing sites to build local relationships to redistribute surplus food to local communities.

Greencore hopes to expand this across its entire business to get more of its surplus food to people who need it most, rather than letting it go to waste.

Krissy Polo-Tolley sustainability advisor at Greencore said: “We are glad that working in partnership with FareShare has helped so many communities across the UK, providing them food during these difficult times. The redistribution of food surplus is at the top of our values and we are committed to help alleviating food poverty in our local communities”.