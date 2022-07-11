Grade II listed Northampton school up for sale at more than £1million

A Grade II listed school building in Northampton is up for sale at offers over £1 million.

Nazareth House, home to Bosworth Independent College, is listed for sale on Rightmove with estate agent Knight Frank.

The Barrack Road freehold property is currently owned and operated by Bosworth Independent College to provide teaching accommodation.

Nazareth House in Barrack Road is up for sale

According to the sales advert, the property provides 17 classrooms, an exam hall, common room/café, staff room, tutorial rooms, office stores, toilets and main school reception and office. There is a car park to the rear with 18 spaces which is accessed off Marriot Street.

The advert goes on to say that the property is “suitable for conversion for alternative uses subject to all necessary consents”.

The property is being sold as part of a portfolio which includes Queens Building, Barrack Road. The properties can be sold together or in two single lots, according to the sales advert.

Nazareth House is a former convent chapel and was built in circa 1897.

Bosworth Independent College was founded in 1977 and is currently home to 330 pupils.

Bosworth Independent College, part of CATS Global Schools, has confirmed the relocation of its main teaching building to the Newton Building, in St George’s Avenue.

Built in 1915 for Northampton Girls Grammar School, the site is set to welcome Bosworth students after a grand opening in September 2022.