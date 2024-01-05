The site has been open since 2021

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of a popular trampoline park in Northampton has been revealed following the recent closure of its sister site.

Gravity Social, on the first floor of Sol Central, closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve following nearly three years of trade in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gravity spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gravity Social Northampton closed it doors on December 31. The difficult decision was made due to rising costs.

In Sol Central, Gravity Social has closed but Gravity Trampoline Park remains open, according to the company

"We’re sorry to say goodbye but grateful for the memories created together. Thank you for being part of our journey.”

Gravity also has a trampoline park in the above unit of the former bar, which opened in 2020.

A spokesman confirmed on Friday (January 5) that the trampoline park will remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “Gravity remains committed to continuing to operate the Trampoline Park in Northampton as a successful part of our growing experiential leisure business. We appreciate the support of our visitors, employees, brand partners and our landlord.”

Overall, the trampoline park has positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

One customer said: “Really nice place, kids loved it we are always looking for activities and this is now one of their favourites.”

However, more recent reviews have been negative, with some claiming the site is a ‘rip off’.

One customer said: “Spend over £50 just for two kids. We won’t be coming back.”