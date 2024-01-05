Future of popular trampoline park in Northampton revealed following closure of sister site
The future of a popular trampoline park in Northampton has been revealed following the recent closure of its sister site.
Gravity Social, on the first floor of Sol Central, closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve following nearly three years of trade in the town.
A Gravity spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gravity Social Northampton closed it doors on December 31. The difficult decision was made due to rising costs.
"We’re sorry to say goodbye but grateful for the memories created together. Thank you for being part of our journey.”
Gravity also has a trampoline park in the above unit of the former bar, which opened in 2020.
A spokesman confirmed on Friday (January 5) that the trampoline park will remain open.
The spokesman said: “Gravity remains committed to continuing to operate the Trampoline Park in Northampton as a successful part of our growing experiential leisure business. We appreciate the support of our visitors, employees, brand partners and our landlord.”
Overall, the trampoline park has positive reviews on TripAdvisor.
One customer said: “Really nice place, kids loved it we are always looking for activities and this is now one of their favourites.”
However, more recent reviews have been negative, with some claiming the site is a ‘rip off’.
One customer said: “Spend over £50 just for two kids. We won’t be coming back.”
