Here’s the latest update regarding the construction of a massive new supermarket on a busy Northampton road.

A new clue has emerged regarding the construction of a Lidl supermarket along Kettering Road North, close to The Lumbertubs pub.

Plans to build the budget supermarket at the former Mayleigh House office block were first submitted in November 2020.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

Plans were approved in September 2022 despite 195 objections from residents, mainly concerned with an increase in traffic.

Mayleigh House was demolished by Lidl nearly a year ago now, in February 2023. Other than a clean up of debris from the demolition, there has been little progress since, with many wondering what is going on.

In September 2023, a Lidl spokeswoman said: “The demolition phase is underway but we’re not yet able to confirm any exact timescales for the development. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have any further updates to share.”

According to The Grocer, for years, Lidl has opened about 50 stores annually. But in 2023, it told The Grocer it would open only 25 in 2023.

This is what the site looked like in February 2023 just after demolition.

The Grocer later went on to report that Lidl’s slowdown of store openings is set to last until 2026, according to a construction graduate affected by recent property job cuts at the discounter.

In November 2023, this newspaper asked Lidl about The Grocer’s articles. A Lidl spokeswoman responded, saying: “We are continuing with our plans to bring a new Lidl store to Kettering Road. As previously confirmed, since securing planning we have been undertaking demolition works on the site to prepare for this and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

No update has been provided since. However, an amendment to Lidl’s planning application has recently been submitted, hinting that works could be speeding up.

The amendment is to reduce the car park’s capacity from the approved 126 spaces to a proposed 112, a decrease of 14, as well as the introduction of 23 electric vehicle charging bays and minor changes to the car park’s layout.

In planning papers, Lidl said: “There will be no change to the size, height, scale, type or layout of the store itself, when compared to the approved version.

"The 112 spaces now proposed still comfortably exceeds these predicted parking requirements, resulting in no material impact to the acceptability of the parking provision on site, nor to the permission as originally granted.

“It is also notable that whilst the overall number of parking spaces is reduced, the number of disabled spaces remains as approved.

“With regard to the reconfiguration of the car park layout, the tracking plans enclosed with this submission demonstrate that the largest type of HGV can safely enter and exit the site.”

Lidl has been contacted for further comment asking for the latest update.

Once complete, it will become the fifth Lidl in Northampton, joining the current stores in Weston Favell, Sixfields, Far Cotton and Duston.