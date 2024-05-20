Fresh bid launched to reopen 'charming' former village pub near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘charming’ former pub in a village near Northampton is still up for grabs after closing down last year.

The Olde Sun, a well-loved village pub in Nether Heyford, sadly closed its doors for good in November last year.

Reacting, one villager said: “So sad to see the pub close. I've been enjoying their hospitality all my life. Well done Francis and Pete for keeping it open until now. Let’s hope someone takes it on.”

Unfortunately, the establishment has sat vacant ever since and is waiting on a new lease of life from a new operator.

The Olde Sun in Nether Heyford is still up for rent after closing down in November 2023

Estate agents Fleurets, which is advertising the property, say owners Wellington Pub Company (WPC) is ‘keen’ to find a new tenant so the pub can reopen to residents.

A Fleurets spokesman said: “WPC are happy to listen to offers for the rent per annum and will also offer a rent free period during the first year (subject to approval). The building is presented to a reasonable standard internally and has a stunning beer garden.”

Rental offers are invited in the region of £40,000 rent per year and a new full repairing and insuring free of tie lease for a proposed term of 25 years is available on terms to be agreed, according to Fleurets.

The sales advert goes on to say the pub – complete with a snug, secondary bar, and commercial kitchen – occupies a ‘prominent’ trading position and is popular with walkers.

“With a population of approximately 1,700 residents, Nether Heyford is popular with walkers throughout the year,” the advert reads.

“The pub is a Grade II listed building with exposed beams and brickwork, large car park, extensive rear trade garden, children’s play area, owners' accommodation, and a separate self-contained studio apartment.”

The pub’s business rates are £13,500 per year, according to the sales advert.