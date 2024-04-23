Free goodie bags for first 100 customers as huge new pet shop opens in Northampton this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge new pet shop is set to open in Northampton this week – and the first 100 customers will receive a free goodie bag.

Jolleys, which is a national chain with branches in Kettering and Milton Keynes, will open in the former Furniture Warehouse unit in St James Retail Park, Towcester Road. It will sit between The Range and FAB Furniture.

The Northampton store, which will open at 10am on Friday (April 26), will be the chain’s 102nd across the country.

Mayor Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox will be on hand for the grand opening. Animal-themed stilt walkers and the Jollyes mascot will also be in attendance for meet and greets, with free goodie bags for the first 100 customers.

On Saturday May 4, there will also be live entertainment with prizes, Jollyes’ iconic ‘Wheel of Fur-tune’ with on-the-spot instant wins and balloon modelling for the kids.

Jollyes has recruited a team of 12 in Northampton including manager Andrew Bartlett who joins the pet retailer from Topps Tiles.

For the proud dad of two Labradors, Rocky and Raven, looking after pets runs in the family. Andrew’s mother-in-law runs an animal rescue centre, the source of his two labs and three cats Larry, Lana and Luna.

Andrew got married on April 6 but is delaying his honeymoon so he can open the store.

Jollyes regional manager Natalie Bentley said: “We’re already working hard getting the store ready for opening at the end of the month so we can give pet parents in Northampton a new alternative for their pets at home.

“With a successful store in Kettering, we know how much people in Northamptonshire love their pets, so Andrew and his team can’t wait to bring the kind of value and service we’re famous for, here to the heart of the county.”

The new Jollyes store will have a raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ alongside high quality private label pet food such as its own Lifestage, K9 and Rileys brands which offer a premium experience without a big brand price tag.