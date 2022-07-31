Free first-time buyers event for those looking to get on property ladder in Northampton

A Northampton mortgage adviser is hosting a free event for first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

The team at Salcey Mortgages, based in Brackmills, hope to provide accessible information at their event from 6 to 8pm on August 16 at The Marriott Hotel.

The event will cover the basics of a mortgage, where you should start when looking to buy, and the cost of the process.

Tom Andrews director at Salcey Mortgages said: “We think our event will be fantastic and nothing like this has been held in Northampton before.

“We want everyone to come along and remember there is no such thing as a silly question.”

Each talk will last between 10 and 15 minutes, for a total of an hour and 15 minutes, after which attendees are invited to stay and talk individually if they have any questions or want further information.

Tom said: “We’ll keep it short and sweet, address commonly asked questions, and provide a learning environment free of judgement.”

Salcey Mortgages, who hope to provide a fresh approach to mortgages, will be joined by its sister company, Salcey Move, to explain the role of an estate agent in the process and what a buyer can do to put themselves in the best position when speaking to one.

Franklins Solicitors will also be doing the same, but for the role of a solicitor.

Tom said: “I’m passionate that finance should be part of the school curriculum and feel we do not get taught the basics of a mortgage, which so many of us will need at some point in our lives.

“I’m hoping we can shed at least some light to the people of Northampton on how they can go about getting their first home.”

As there is so much information available online about buying your first home, Salcey Mortgages hope to “condense it down in a factual, simple and fun way”.

Tom says the average age for buying a first home is 37, and wants to reassure anyone thinking of attending they are welcome, no matter their age.

“Whether we like it or not, money makes the world go round,” said Tom. “Yet it’s skirted over at school and I can’t remember a time someone sat me down and explained how money really worked when I was younger.

“If we don’t explain about the impact borrowing money may have, it will only get worse as it’s easy to fall into bad habits.”

Tom says it is important to “make it real for young people in schools” and teachers could explain mathematics in terms of buying property to provide relevant examples.

Talking about the current state of the housing market, Tom said: “House prices are continuing to rise, which is especially impacting first-time buyers.

“They are trying to hit a deposit target that is constantly moving and getting higher.