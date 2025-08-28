Founder celebrates one year after taking ‘petrifying’ leap from the only career she had ever known

A founder will soon celebrate her first year in business after taking the “petrifying” leap away from the only career she had ever known.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Beteli launched FLO Sound & Breathwork in September last year, after leaving her role as a secondary school teacher which she had done for her entire working life.

It was during the pandemic when Jodie had two children within 12 months of one another which gave her the opportunity to reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She realised the things she normally did for her wellbeing, such as running or going to the gym, no longer suited her lifestyle – which is when she discovered breathwork.

Jodie Beteli launched FLO Sound & Breathwork in September last year, after leaving her role as a secondary school teacher which she had done for her entire working life.

Jodie put this interest to one side when the world opened back up post-pandemic and returned to her job as a teacher.

With her newfound love for breathwork, Jodie realised the only place she had done self-regulation techniques like this was in the special needs school she worked in at the time.

It was then when she realised she wanted to share breathwork as a therapeutic tool with as many people as she could, and Jodie left her former job last summer before launching her business a few months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie offers group sessions, one-to-ones, corporate bookings and events, with the aim of helping people reset and restore through the power of breathwork and soundbaths. The therapeutic but functional classes offer the chance to connect with the mind and body.

Jodie offers group sessions, one-to-ones, corporate bookings and events, with the aim of helping people reset and restore through the power of breathwork and soundbaths.

When asked how it feels that FLO will celebrate its first year in September, Jodie told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s amazing. When I made the leap to leave the only career I’d ever known, it was petrifying.

“It was nerve racking to all of a sudden become a woman running her own business and in charge of everything. I underestimated how much people have to put into making a success of it.

“I’m so proud of my heart-led business and the impact it has on others. It helps them understand their nervous system and how to regulate during the day-to-day stresses we all face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, Jodie has welcomed more than 600 people to classes and 70 percent of them have returned more than a handful of times.

Jodie’s proudest achievement is watching the business evolve and that she continues to spread the word about the power of breathwork with the use of sound.

“I’ve watched it evolve with no expectations,” said Jodie. “My youngest client is 12 and my oldest is 86. It’s really beautiful to watch people of all ages surrender to their breath and relaxation state in that moment. It empowers them to realise they did it all through the techniques.”

The founder was asked what feedback she receives from clients, and what they like most about the offering she has created across Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a non-intimidating class,” said Jodie. “They turn up, lay down and listen to my voice. There’s no age bracket, gender or need for prior experience, and everyone has a very individual experience.

“The classes are held in gorgeous locations and settings, and it is a wholesome space to be seen and held.”

FLO Sound & Breathwork was recently named best wellbeing business across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland at the Muddy Stilettos Awards, as well as making the final of the Northants Life Awards.

Although Jodie believes validation comes from returning clients, their feedback and the meaningful connections made, she is overwhelmed to have seen this level of award success during her first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business’ first birthday is being marked with a celebration of women in business at York Cottage Spa on September 14, which Jodie hopes will be a wholesome evening.

Looking to the future of the business, Jodie’s aim is to continue developing her corporate offering and raising awareness of how breathwork can be utilised in workplaces.

“If we start teaching about the breath from primary and secondary school age, it would impact business in the future,” said Jodie.

“I want to develop my corporate workspace wellbeing packages, as well as pairing businesses up with schools so children can receive breathwork sessions. This could be prior to work experience, exams and for intervention groups who need assistance. That’s my dream.”

For more information on FLO Sound & Breathwork, visit the business’ Instagram page here.