Plans have been approved to build a new budget supermarket in Northampton, creating up to 40 jobs in the area.

West Northamptonshire Council approved proposals for a Lidl supermarket to be built at the former Harvey's Warehouses building in Lodge Way, just off the Harlestone Road.

Planning papers say: "The proposed scheme seeks to bring a new food store offering to this part of Northampton by redeveloping a vacant brownfield, former industrial site, while also providing wider choice to consumers and generating new employment opportunities."

This is what the new Lidl could look like

The store's opening times will be from Monday to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am to 4pm, according to plans.

The site will also have around 140 car parking spaces.

The proposals were met by a mixed response from residents last year, mainly evoking concerns about traffic in the area.

Councillor Gareth Eales, of the Dallington Spencer ward, raised his concerns in October.

The former Harvey's Warehouse site in Lodge Way just off the Harlestone Road

He said: "I do have some concerns about this application, specifically the increase in traffic movements in what is a very busy junction already and one that has seen many accidents over the years. There would also be by extension an impact on air quality."

Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston ward, was in support of Councillor Eales' call for a review into the junction.

Mr Hinch said: "Many residents have raised concerns about the speed limit, traffic light phasing, visibility, and the ongoing new homes being developed further up Harlestone Road."

Councillor Hinch is calling on a speed limit reduction from 40mph to 30mph from Bants Lane to New Sandy Lane roundabout.