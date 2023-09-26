Final closing dates confirmed for Northampton's remaining Wilko stores at Riverside and Weston Favell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final closing dates for the remaining two Wilko stores in Northampton have been confirmed.

Weston Favell and Riverside branches of the homeware shop are both currently still open, but next week they will close their doors for the last time.

This comes after the national chain fell into administration in August this year after grappling with sharp losses and a cash shortage. All stores across the country – including the seven in Northamptonshire – have already closed or are due to close soon.

Wilko in Riverside and Weston Favell will close next week.

The branch in Gold Street in Northampton town centre closed on Thursday September 21, in what was a sad day for the town as another gapping hole is left on the high street.

Since falling into administration, the high street stalwart has closed stores on a number of dates and more are due to close this week and next.

Four Northamptonshire branches – Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough – will all close on Friday (September 29).

The last two remaining Northampton branches – Riverside and Weston Favell – will close next week.

Weston Favell is due to close on Tuesday (October 3) and Riverside will shut for good on Thursday (October 5). Both stores have closing down sales on, with up to 50 percent off on all items, however the shelves are sparse at both branches. Both stores also have handwritten messages on the windows urging customers not to ask staff about the closing as they are “trying to remain positive”.

What will happen to Wilko stores and employees?

The Range has struck a £5m deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business collapsed. It means The Range will own Wilko’s website and may choose to stock some of its products across its 210 UK stores.

It is understood that 36 Wilko staff have transferred over to The Range, which expects online operations to restart next month. But the the deal will not prevent Wilko shops disappearing from the UK high street and nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs.

After administrators were unable to find a buyer for the whole business, Wilko’s rivals have been snapping up parts of the company. On September 12, the owner of Poundland agreed a deal to take on the leases of “up to” 71 Wilko shops, which will reopen under its own brand – none of which included Northamptonshire.

Another rival retailer B&M has also agreed to buy 51 of Wilko’s shops – including the Northamptonshire ones – in a £13m deal. It means some staff could be re-employed in these stores as a result.