A Northamptonshire graphic designer has opened up her first ever store in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Rianna Low, 31, from Brackley, opened the doors to her pop-up shop ‘Jampuppy’ in Bell Court shopping centre on June 30 following the successful launch of her Jampuppy design studio in 2018.

The Jampuppy store houses the work of more than 20 UK designers from unique jewellery to hand-sewn decorations, accessories, illustrations, cards and prints.

Rianna Low at her new pop-up store Jampuppy & Co in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Rianna said: “The shop has been really well received, which is fantastic. The people of Stratford have made us feel so welcome and it’s been great to showcase all of our incredibly talented designers and makers.”

Rianna began her journey to becoming a graphic designer when she studied fine art painting as well as drawing and advertising at the University of Northampton.

After working in marketing for several years and completing a masters degree in visual communication at the University of Gloucestershire, Rianna decided to go freelance and launch Jampuppy Design Studio.

Her business offers a range of graphic design and illustration services including branding, product packaging and wedding stationary. Her shop also sells greeting cards, prints and tea towels.

The Jampuppy & Co store in Stratford-Upon-Avon. Photo by Catherine Jeynes.

It was Rianna’s love for Stratford-Upon-Avon that inspired her to launch her first ever store there.

It was, by no means, smooth-sailing for the 31-year-old however. Rianna has endured a tough battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and anxiety over the past eight years.

Rianna said: “Things got very dark and I stopped being able to do a lot of basic things as well as a lot of things I used to love.”

After seeking help in the form of therapy and medication, Rianna gradually started to get better. Her recovery prompted her to pursue her venture and launch Jampuppy & Co.

Rianna continued: “It’s something I have wanted to do for a very long time and so, when I finally got back to a place where I felt mentally capable of doing so, I knew I had to.

“It has been great so far and promoting and supporting other small businesses is a truly wonderful experience.”

The Jampuppy & Co store will be popping up in Stratford-Upon-Avon until mid-August.