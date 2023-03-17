Father and son thugs who smashed up Northamptonshire village pub leaving owners “scarred” both sent to prison

A father and son have been sent to prison after a “terrifying” Northamptonshire village pub break-in left its landlords “scarred and heartbroken.”

Brian Andrews, aged 65, of Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes and George Andrews, aged 33, of Rushmere Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, March 17.

Belinda Urwin and Mark Ditchfield announced the closure of their Hartwell pub, The Rose and Crown, after a break-in on October 14, 2022 left them emotionally and financially broken.

George Andrews, aged 33 (right) broke into the Rose and Crown pub in Hartwell and caused over £7,000 in criminal damage.

The burglary took place at around 11pm that night after the defendants were asked to leave because last orders were at 10am. George Andrews responded with verbal abuse and hurled a glass at the fireplace. He was told to never return.

CCTV footage played to the court showed both George and Brian Andrews returning through the back door. Loud banging and shattering noises can be heard as George Andrews smashes his way through the pub, overturning tables and breaking glass, causing over £7,000 in damage.

The court heard that he also stole £300 in cash.

Meanwhile, Brian Andrews is heard shouting a number of threats to the pub’s then owners, who had called the police and fled to their upstairs flat for their own safety.

Mark previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “Belinda and myself were so scared, we called the police begging for them to come and help.

“We climbed out of the window onto the roof and I managed to get down onto ground level. The horror of this won’t be over for some time.”

Both defendants were arrested shortly after.

David Jones, defending George Andrews, said that - on the day of the break-in - he had been to a wake following the death of his cousin.

The court heard that he had struggled with drugs, alcohol and homelessness in the past and he “fell off the wagon” after drinking too much at the funeral.

Mr Jones said George Andrews stole the money as a “stupid afterthought” but returned it at his first hearing.

William Forber-Heyward, defending Brian Andrews, described him as a “much loved and active member of the community in Hartwell” and a “strong family man” with no previous convictions.

The defence barrister said that the father “deeply regrets” his actions. He, however, argued that most of these threats were not heard by the victims as they could not be heard in the background of the 999 calls.

Mr Forber-Heyward said that Brian Andrews’ actions led to him having to move away from his wife and mother-in-law, who he helps to care for, because he was placed on a qualifying curfew for five months.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You terrified the pub landlord and his partner. You have caused them to leave the small village in which you all lived - Hartwell.

“It is a small place and no doubt the impact of what you did would have been talked about for a long time and ruined your lives.

“Your behaviour was despicable, frightening and violated the home of two people who provided a function and service to your village.”

George Andrews was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary, criminal damage and theft. His father Brian Andrews was sent to prison for nine months for affray.