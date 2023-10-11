Family business wins international award for UK Artist of the Year
Founded by the Pemberton brothers, their innovative designs promote wildlife habitat and well-being. A testament to local businesses' potential for international recognition.
Shade Water Gardens, a family-owned and operated aquatic landscaping company, has emerged as the recipient of the prestigious US-based Aquascape Inc Award for UK Artist of the Year. This accolade, bestowed upon the company for their exceptional work in the field of ponds and water features, not only marks a significant achievement for Shade Water Gardens but also highlights the dedication and craftsmanship synonymous with family businesses.
For the past few years, Shade Water Gardens has been transforming ordinary outdoor spaces into captivating aquatic wonderlands. Established by the Pemberton brothers, the company has been celebrated for its innovation, expertise, and commitment to creating, renovating and maintaining stunning water gardens.
The Aquascape Inc Award for Artist of the Year is an international recognition within the aquatic landscaping industry, and it’s no small feat for a local business to secure such an honour. This award underscores Shade Water Garden’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to turn customers’ dreams into breath-taking aquatic realities.
“We are humbled and thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” said Joe Pemberton, one of the founders of Shade Water Gardens. “Our journey started with creating a small pond for our mother’s garden, and over the years, it has grown into a profound love for creating aquatic ecosystems that blend seamlessly with nature. This award is a testament to the hard work and passion that our family and team put into every aquatic landscape we design.”
“With our water features we aim to create an oasis of calm in our customer’s garden. Water has a unique ability to soothe and to wash away the stress of the day.” said Ben Pemberton, Joe’s brother, and co-founder of Shade Water Gardens. “We believe that a well-designed aquatic landscape is not just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a harmonious environment that benefits both our clients and the ecosystem and we strive to channel this essence into our creations. This award is a recognition of our commitment to this philosophy.”