Experienced hairdresser ‘honoured’ that vibrant Northampton salon was named best in the county

A highly experienced hairdresser of 17 years is “honoured” that her vibrant Northampton salon has been named the best across the entire county.

Demi Leigh Cadd is the founder of Demini Salon in Harborough Road, surrounded by other businesses in the hustle and bustle of Kingsthorpe front.

Demi took the leap to go self-employed in September 2021 under Demi Leigh Hair and though she still operates in this way, she launched her salon in October 2024.

The business owner began by renting a chair in Spinney Hill for two years and then progressed to a room in Abington for a further year-and-a-half. When the opportunity arose to open her own salon at the heart of Kingsthorpe, she took it as a sign and went for it.

Demi is proud of the colourful, fun, positive and nostalgic salon she has created, and the safe and welcoming atmosphere it embodies. Customers also love to be joined by salon dog Frankie.

Though her salon is colourful, Demi describes herself as an all-rounder when it comes to hairdressing and she does not just focus on vibrant colours. She is open to anything clients want.

With Demini having been named best hair salon at the Northants Life Awards 2025, Demi told the Chronicle & Echo: “It doesn’t feel real, it’s such an honour. We’re all so proud and grateful, and it shows our clients really appreciate what we do.”

Demi is pleased that the Northants Life Awards are decided by both public votes and a judging panel.

Demini Salon was named best in the county at the recent Northants Life Awards 2025.

She was asked how it feels that her customers’ perception of the salon played a big part in the county-wide win.

“It’s crazy really,” said Demi. “I’m still not used to it. The customers see what I see, what I wanted to bring with the salon and the vision.”

The founder anticipates this award will have an “amazing” impact on her business moving forward, particularly with an influx of social media followers shortly after the ceremony.

Demi described the response to the win as “the best thing” as many customers sent in heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“We wouldn’t be here without the loyalty of our clients and I appreciate every person who walks through the door,” Demi concluded.

For more information on Demini Salon, visit the business’ website here.