Meet the experienced hairdresser with vibrant salon front and centre in this busy area of Northampton

Demi Leigh Cadd is the founder of Demini Salon in Harborough Road, surrounded by other businesses in the hustle and bustle of Kingsthorpe front.

Demi took the leap to go self-employed in September 2021 under Demi Leigh Hair and though she still operates in this way, she launched her salon in October 2024.

When asked why 2021 was the right time to go self-employed, Demi told the Chronicle & Echo: “I’m not a goal setter and when I worked for salons and was asked my five year plan, I hadn’t thought about it.

“It was never the dream or goal to go self-employed as I take each day as it comes. During Covid, I woke up one day and my first thought was to go self-employed. Luckily it was a good time and it all worked out.”

Demi began by renting a chair in Spinney Hill for two years and then progressed to a room in Abington for a further year-and-a-half. When the opportunity arose to open her own salon at the heart of Kingsthorpe, she took it as a sign and went for it.

“I grew up in Kingsthorpe and it is surreal to now work on the front,” said Demi. “I grew up around the corner from where the salon is.

“There’s some pressure in this spot, and I’m not taking on any new clients. The foot traffic we get isn’t my main focus but I rent out two chairs to stylists building their clients lists, who benefit from the location.”

Demi is proud of the colourful, fun, positive and nostalgic salon she has created, and the safe and welcoming atmosphere it embodies. Customers also love to be joined by salon dog Frankie.

Though her salon is colourful, Demi describes herself as an all-rounder when it comes to hairdressing and she does not just focus on vibrant colours. She is open to anything clients want.

“The feedback has been more than positive,” said Demi, reflecting on her first nine months open in Kingsthorpe. “Other businesses have asked to collaborate and we have The Place To Bee’s sweets in here. Our neighbours are so nice and I love to support small.”

Demi prides herself on putting herself in her clients’ shoes to create a comfortable experience from start to finish, and she admits she never anticipated she would get to the point where she could not take on any new clients.

Talking about her proudest achievement throughout her journey, Demi said: “It’s how I’ve been able to run a business – going from self-employed with a chair to a room, to seeing my name go up above the shop.”

Demi continues to take each day as it comes and remains open-minded to what the future may hold for Demi Leigh Hair and Demini Salon.

For more information on Demini Salon, visit the business’ website here.