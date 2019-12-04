Ever wondered what rules strip clubs have to abide by? Well Northampton's Urban Tiger's licence reveals all

"During a performance there shall be no intentional body contact between customers and performers, except for the placing of money or tokens into the hand or garter of the performer at the beginning or conclusion of the performance."

Have you ever wondered what rules strip clubs have to abide by to open? Well Northampton Borough Council papers have revealed all.

Urban Tiger's application to increase its opening hours has brought to light the stringent laws 'sexual entertainment venues', as they are described, have to stick to for their licence.

Rules include what advertising establishments can have, bouncers, CCTV, and control how 'performers' and customers behave in the venue.

For customers, they must remain seated during the entire performance of a private dance, and fully dressed at all times.

Performers must remain fully dressed in public and private areas unless performing, and they must re-dress when they have finished a performance.

"Performers must not perform a nude table dance unless in a supervised area and within sight of a floor supervisor," the licence says.

Dancers are also not allowed to accept any contact details from a customer 'except in the form of a business card, which must be surrendered to the licensee or their representative before leaving'.

It adds that 'no performances shall include any sex act with any other performer, persons in the audience or with the use of any object'.

Any form of prostitution or solicitation is also banned and 'performances' and CCTV must be installed in all private areas too, according to the licence.

For advertising, the area where performances take place cannot be viewed from the outside, and nothing can be used 'that may offend public decency' or 'encourage or incite crime and disorder'.

Urban Tiger, on Wellingborough Road, wants to open earlier and finish later on certain days throughout the week, which the council's taxi and general licensing committee will decide on on Tuesday (December 10).

READ MORE: Urban Tiger applies for 'more flexible' opening hours to Northampton Borough Council