Urban Tiger applies for 'more flexible' opening hours to Northampton Borough Council

A sex entertainment venue in Northampton has applied to the council to extend its opening hours so that it can open in the morning.

Urban Tiger, on Wellingborough Road, has requested an extension to its current daily trading hours of 8pm until 4am.

The venue has proposed new opening hours of 10am until 4.30am on Monday to Wednesday, from 10am to 6am on Thursday to Saturday, and from noon until 2.30am on Sunday. It also wants to open from 10am until 6am on any day prior to a public bank holiday.

According to the applicants, the proposed hours ‘may not be used every night’ but would allow for ‘more flexibility in the style of operation if the demand is there’.

The club has said it will not allow any customers to be admitted onto the premises after 4am, which would be between 30 minutes to two hours before the proposed closing times on most days. It would also stop serving alcohol between 15 to 30 minutes before closing time.

As well as acting as a sex entertainment venue, Urban Tiger has also held themed evenings with celebrities. Former England footballers John Barnes and Paul Merson have been among those to hold Q&A events at the venue in the past.

The license application was sent to Northampton Borough Council on October 4 by owners Urban Crowd Ltd. Two of the three company directors are members of the McManus Pub Company, which owns a host of pubs, restaurants and bars in the Northampton area, including Barratts Club on Kingsthorpe Road.

A copy of the variation application was sent onto Northamptonshire Police for consideration four days after it was received by the council, and there have been no representations in response to date.

Councillors on Northampton Borough Council’s general licensing committee will meet at The Guildhall on Tuesday (December 10) to determine whether to approve or deny the variation to the venue’s licence.