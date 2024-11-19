Empowering Businesses to Embrace Sustainability - The Net Zero Summit & Business Expo comes to Silverstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024 Net Zero Summit & Business Expo takes place on Thursday 28 November and is set to bring together businesses from across the region for a day dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration.

The event, hosted at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, offers the opportunity for businesses of all sizes to access valuable resources, guidance, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to collaborate with expert advisors to kickstart a free carbon footprint assessment, typically valued at £2,500. This powerful tool will help businesses measure and understand their environmental impact, a crucial first step on the journey to net zero.

Event Highlights

Engaging Keynotes and Panels – Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, including Silverstone and Cosworth, who will share their strategies for achieving sustainability goals.

Speakers at the Net Zero Summit & Business Expo 2023

Breakout Sessions - Sessions designed to address specific challenges, such as those faced by businesses in serviced offices are available to offer actionable advice for tenants and landlords on reducing carbon emissions.

Open Exhibition Space - Featuring businesses from diverse sectors, the exhibition is open to all organisations, providing an excellent platform for networking, showcasing services, and discovering new ideas.

The event is a partnership between Ngage Solutions, West Northamptonshire Council, and Milton Keynes City Council and is proudly funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Daniel Cope, Climate Change Manager at Ngage Solutions, said:

Attendees at the 2023 Net Zero Summit & Business Expo

‘The summit offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to gain inspiration and create valuable connections. With a diverse lineup of speakers and workshops the event promises to provide insights and guidance for businesses of all types and sizes who will find valuable insights to help them progress on their sustainability journey regardless of where they are on their path to achieving net zero.’

For more information or to book your place, visit bit.ly/net-zero-summit-24.